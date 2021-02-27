Rajamahendravaram: ITDA keen to make Agency plastic-free

Rajamahendravaram: Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) project officer Praveen Aditya said that steps were taken to make Agency area plastic-free zone.

He along with officials of various departments participated in Sramadanam programme conducted from Rampachodavaram to I Polavaram on Friday and cleared garbage along with plastic material.

Later, he said that Sramadanam will be conducted in all seven mandals in the Agency area twice in a month. Plastic material is accumulating in various places of Agency area as the number of tourists increasing.

As many as nine places were identified where the movement of tourists is increasing, he added.

He asked the officials in the seven mandals to participate in Sramadanam programme with coordination.

Agency area will become tourist hub shortly as many tourist spots available.

Revenue divisional officer Seena Nayak, additional project officer PVS Naidu and others were present.