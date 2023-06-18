Rajamahendravaram: Jagannath Rath Yatra Mahotsav on June 20

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM (East Godavari district): ISKCON Rajamahendravaram branch Chairman Shyamanga Srinivasa Das revealed that Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra Mahotsav will be held at 3 pm on June 20.

On the same day, Jagannath’s Rath Yatra will be organised in Puri. He addressed in a press conference at the ISKCON Mandir Museum hall on Saturday.

He said that the Rath Yatra which is being organised every year has not been held in the last two years due to Corona pandemic. This time, arrangements have been made on a grand scale for the Rath Yatra. He said that a new chariot has also been prepared. Revathi Raman Das from Tirupati will attend the Rath Yatra, he said.

Shyamanga Srinivasa Das explained that Ministers, people’s representatives, officials and celebrities will participate.

The idols of Lord Jagannath, Baladev, and Subhadra will be placed on the chariot and taken out in a procession through the streets in the city. Sivananda Nimai Das said that the Jagannath Rath Yatra will start from the Vijaya Paidimamba temple at Kambalachervu at 3 pm on June 20 and will reach the ISKCON Mandir via Devi Chowk, Lakshmivarapu Peta, Kotagummam, Pushkara Ghat, Markandeyeswara Swami temple, T Nagar, Kotipalli Bus Stand and Mahakaleswara temple.

It is said that there will be devotional songs, Bhajans, and messages from Swamis. Hema Nimai Das and others participated in the media conference.