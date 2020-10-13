Rajamahendravaram: Jamat-e-Islami Hind honours 46 institutions for corona services

Rajamahendravaram: Jamat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) honoured 46 institutions rendered yeomen service during Corona pandemic in the name of Corona Warriors at YMVA hall here on Monday.

Later, addressing the gathering, JIH state president Rafiq said that JIH is a spiritual organization and extending help to the needy at the time of natural calamities.

During corona period also JIH served the needy and supplied food etc to the people. JIH also worked in Diviseema calamity in the year 1977 and during Godavari Maha Pushkarams 2015 etc. JIH leaders Akbar Basha, Himayat, Ahmed Ansar, Jahangir and others participated in the meeting.