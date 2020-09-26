Rajamahendravaram: Left organises rally against farm Bills

Rajamahendravaram: Left parties organised a protest rally here on Friday,Demanding that the Union government rollback its decision on farm bills.

Participating in the rally, Left leaders alleged that the farm bills were aimed to benefit corporates only but not for farming community.

The farmers cannot get minimum support price to their produce and the involvement of mediators also be increased, they averred. Moreover, marketing of paddy produce will become a tough task to the farmers.

Left parties will continue the agitation across the country until the Union government rollback its decision on farm bills.

CPM leaders T Arun, PV Rao, CPI leaders T Madhu, N Rama Rao, CPI (ML) leaders AV Ramana, T Joji and many others participated in the protest programme.