  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Rajamahendravaram: Medical camps to be set up at counting centres

Hyderabad: Free medical camp organised in Old City
x

Hyderabad: Free medical camp organised in Old City

Highlights

A medical camp will be organised at Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) on June 4 at the counting centre as part of the General Election-2024 counting.

Rajamahendravaram: A medical camp will be organised at Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) on June 4 at the counting centre as part of the General Election-2024 counting.

District Health Officer Dr Venkateswara Rao reviewed the first aid and emergency services camp arrangements at the district health department office with the doctors and medical staff at the election counting centre on Tuesday.

One medical camp has been set up at each counting centre of seven constituencies. Two medical supporting emergency rooms will be established and two medical officers will be made available.

Two medical safe rooms with specialist doctors have been set up in GSL Medical College. The medical camp will have ten medical officers, eight ambulance personnel, 30 paramedical personnel, ANMs, and others. Four ambulance services will also be ready at the AKNU premises where counting will take place. The medical personnel are told to go to the university premises at five in the morning and stay and serve till the counting is completed. Epidemic Cell MPHO Johnson Raju, MPHS (M) Srinivas and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X