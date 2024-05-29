Live
Just In
Rajamahendravaram: Medical camps to be set up at counting centres
A medical camp will be organised at Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) on June 4 at the counting centre as part of the General Election-2024 counting.
District Health Officer Dr Venkateswara Rao reviewed the first aid and emergency services camp arrangements at the district health department office with the doctors and medical staff at the election counting centre on Tuesday.
One medical camp has been set up at each counting centre of seven constituencies. Two medical supporting emergency rooms will be established and two medical officers will be made available.
Two medical safe rooms with specialist doctors have been set up in GSL Medical College. The medical camp will have ten medical officers, eight ambulance personnel, 30 paramedical personnel, ANMs, and others. Four ambulance services will also be ready at the AKNU premises where counting will take place. The medical personnel are told to go to the university premises at five in the morning and stay and serve till the counting is completed. Epidemic Cell MPHO Johnson Raju, MPHS (M) Srinivas and others were present.