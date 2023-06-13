Rajamahendravaram: Minister Taneti Vanitha distributes JVK kits

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): The State government has lit the lamp of education in lakhs of families by spending Rs 60,000 crore on education development in the last four years, stated Home Minister Taneti Vanitha.

She, along with district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha, MLA Jakkampudi Raja and RUDA Chairperson Medapati Sharmila Reddy participated in JVK Kits distribution at Zilla Parishad High School in Satellite City, Rajahmundry rural mandal on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Home Minister said that JVK Kits containing uniforms, shoes, socks, textbooks, notebooks and dictionaries were provided to the students on the day of the reopening of schools. She criticised that during the previous government’s regime, books were not delivered even five or six months after schools’ reopening and uniforms were not delivered even after the end of the academic year.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought revolutionary changes in the field of education, Taneti Vanitha said. Various schemes such as Ammavodi, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, midday meal and Gorumudda are being implemented to make all the poor students pursue higher education, she claimed. The Minister said that the modernisation of schools has been done on a large scale under the Nadu- Nedu programme. She stated that Jagan is providing good governance to develop Andhra Pradesh as an educational State.

District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that JVK Kits are being distributed to 1,21,730 students studying in 990 government schools across the district. The kit includes three pairs of uniforms, shoes, and two pairs of socks along with notebooks, workbooks, a dictionary, a belt and a bag, she said.

MLA Jakkampudi Raja said that CM Jagan stated that education is given the utmost priority, since the development of society takes place only through education.

District Educational Officer (DEO) S Abraham, MEO Tulasi Das, Headmistress Bathina Rajeswari, and YSRCP Rural Coordinator Chandana Nageswar participated.