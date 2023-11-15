Rajamahendravaram: Ministers take part in development programmes

Rajamahendravaram: State Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu participated in inauguration ceremonies and laid foundation stones for various development works in Penakanametta village of Kovvur mandal on Tuesday.

Rambabu along with Home Minister Taneti Vanitha attended as chief guest.

Minister Rambabu said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is working hard for people’s welfare.

Construction of houses is being undertaken to give houses to 30 lakh poor people in the state, In the last four and a half years, funds of more than Rs two lakh crore have been deposited directly into the bank accounts of the poor.

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said that they have worked with the sole aim of implementing welfare schemes for all those who are eligible. She said that buildings are being constructed for Village secretariats, RBKs and Health centres for better governance at the village level.

MP M Bharat Ram, MLAs Jakkampudi Raja, G Srinivasa Naidu, and others were present.