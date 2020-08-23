Rajamahendravaram: MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Choudary says majority people oppose 3 capitals idea

Rajamahendravaram: Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Choudary has said a majority of people in the state are opposing the government's move for three capitals.

He submitted a memorandum to Dr BR Ambedkar statue at Gokaavaram busstation here on Sunday, as the farmers in Amaravathi completed 250 daysof their agitation for Amaravathi.

Later, he said the decision of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddyfor three capitals is against Andhra Pradesh State Re-OrganisationAct-2014.

Neither Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy nor his ministers metthe farmers though they are agitating for Amaravathifor 250 days, headded.

TDP and other parties are opposing the government's move in thisregard and it crops up differences among the regions, he stated.

TDP leaders KN Kumar, K Suresh and others were present.