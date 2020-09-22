Rajamahendravaram: Motivate parents to admit kids in government schools, MLA Bhavani tells teachers

Rajamahendravaram: Urban MLA Adireddy Bhavani has inspected the progress of municipal school works in 45th division taken up under Naadu-Nedu on Tuesday.



Later, she advised the corporation engineering wing officials to complete the works with quality as per schedule and there should be no compromise on quality of works.

She asked them to provide drinking water, lighting etc in the school. The MLA asked the teachers to put their efforts to improve admissions in the ensuing academic year, as the government is giving facelift to the schools and providing all facilities on par with corporate schools under Naadu-Nedu prorgramme.

She asked the teaching fraternity to brief to the parents about the facilities provided in the schools and join their children in municipal schools.

TDP leaders A Vasu, Naveen, Tatarao, Y Ratnam, school head mistress Santhi Kumari and teachers were present.