Rajamahendravaram: MP Bharat Ram inaugurates model house

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram inaugurated a model house constructed with infill technology at Jegurupadu of Kadiyam mandal which is first of its kind in the state.



Later, the MP said the model house was constructed in 48 hours in 320 square yards with an estimated cost of Rs 3.5 lakh. The Union government given its nod for the construction of this type of model houses. The house was constructed with latest technology with solar roof,

garden, single bedroom, kitchen, hall, veranda along with compound wall. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is very much particular to construct houses to the poor in the house sites given to them. This type of model houses can be constructed and there is no need to wait for months together for the construction of houses, he added.

The life of the model houses will be 50 years which will be constructed with quality.

Housing Corporation project director Prasad, executive engineer Nageswara Rao, YSRCP leaders Akula Virraju, Girajala Babu, K Sagar and others were present.