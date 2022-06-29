Rajamahendravaram: Nadu-Nedu changed face of public schools, says MP Bharat

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat Ram said that Rs 38.29 crore was deposited in the bank accounts of 24,857 mothers in Rajahmundry urban area as the third instalment of Amma Vodi scheme. The cash transfer programme was held at Lala Cheruvu School here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest MP Bharat said that Nadu-Nedu scheme has changed the face of public schools. He expressed pride at the increase in number of students' enrolment to the level where recommendation for seats in public schools is required.

RUDA chairperson Medapati Sharmila Reddy requested mothers to spend Amma Vodi money only on students' education.

Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar opined that girls must be educated. He honoured students, who scored more than 500 marks in 10th class at Lala Cheruvu High School.

Later, foundation stone was laid for the construction of additional classrooms in the second phase of Nadu-Nedu at an estimated cost of Rs 95 lakh.

School PMC chairman Guthula Venkateswara Rao, members Thaneti Sarath, Nagamani, former municipal corporator Guthula Muralidhara Rao, Municipal Corporation Dy EO P Durgaprasad, Lala Cheruvu High School Headmaster A Malleswara Rao, Schools Supervisors A Suribabu, Ambati Srinivas and others participated in the programme.