Rajamahendravaram: Nine farmers hospitalised

Rajamahendravaram: As many as nine farmers in Pandalapaka village of Bikavolu mandal, fell ill while spraying pesticides in the fields. They were immediately rushed to Anaparthi Area Hospital. Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy went to the hospital, visited the workers and offered his support.

He said that an investigation is underway to determine whether the illness was caused by inhaling the pesticides or by consuming contaminated buttermilk.

The workers were shifted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in a 108 ambulance according to farmer Sridhar Reddy. After receiving treatment, all the workers are reported to be out of danger.

MLA Ramakrishna Reddy personally spoke with the workers to ensure their well-being. Medical services are being provided under the supervision of Dr TR Gurreddy.

District Hospital Coordination Officer Dr NP Padma Sri also communicated with CHC doctors, offering guidance to ensure better care.