Rajamahendravaram: No fogging arrangements in villages so far

Rajamahendravaram: Despite an increase in number of cases in malaria, dengue and typhoid, no initiative has been taken to ensure fogging in villages across East Godavari district.

There are 19 mandals in the district wherein about 300 Panchayats and 511 Village Secretariats are located. Fogging machines have been distributed to some secretariats and panchayats in the district in the last two years.

In some of the minor panchayats, these machines were not even taken out of the boxes. The reason for this is the financial burden of using them. Officials of panchayats said that one litre of petrol, four litres of diesel, five litres of mosquito repellent, one two-wheeler, and two workers are required to operate the fogging machine for one hour. They said that one-time fogging will cost Rs 15,000 in a minor panchayat and Rs 25,000 in a major panchayat.

Panchayat staff has not been given adequate training in the operation of fogging machines. There are cases where fogging machines are damaged. The fogging machines in about 20 villages have to be repaired. As mosquito repellent is not available in PHCs, Panchayat staff had to buy it in the open market.

Panchayat Clerk Srinivas said that the cost per litre is around Rs 1,000 and five litres of oil should be used for fogging once. A panchayat ward member Subbarao said that fogging is not being done in their panchayat as it is a very costly.

District panchayat officer Satyanarayana told ‘The Hans India’ that fogging is a must to prevent mosquitoes. He said that steps will be taken for fogging in all the villages. Damaged fogging machines will be repaired, he said.