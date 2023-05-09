Live
- Kurnool: Special officer will monitor grievance redressal, says Collector
- Kurnool: Provide subsidy to Haj pilgrims, demands Lokesh
- New Delhi: Common uniform for Brigadier and above rank officers
- Suryakumar’s blitzkrieg Hand mi 6-wkt win over RCB
- India U17 men’s football team gear up for Getafe FC clash
- Ensure welfare schemes reach the eligible: MP Reddeppa
- Emergence of young left-handed batters, finishers augurs well for Indian cricket
- New Delhi: Narendra Modi pens open letter to Kannadigas
- Pawan Kalyan tour in EG, Konaseema districts today
- Kadapa: Jaganannaku Chebudam to be effectively implemented
Rajamahendravaram: Officials’ responsibility increased, says Collector Madhavi Latha
East Godavari district Collector Madhavi Latha said that solutions are being provided through Spandana programme every Monday for public problems
Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): East Godavari district Collector Madhavi Latha said that solutions are being provided through Spandana programme every Monday for public problems. Now that this programme is in the name of the Chief Minister, responsibility of the officials has increased officials and accountability should also increase, she added.
Along with SP Ch Sudhir Kumar Reddy and public representatives, the Collector participated in the videoconference of ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ programme from the Collectorate here on Tuesday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy started this programme from Tadepalli.
The Collector said that better service should be provided to the people and their problems should be solved with more transparency. It is important to take action at field level towards solving the problems of deserving people. She stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy clarified that showing solution to every problem must be our responsibility. To this extent, monitoring units have been set up at district, division, and mandal centres.
Joint Collector N Tej Bharat, RUDA Chairperson Medapati Sharmila Reddy, DCCB Chairman Akula Veerraju, DRO J Narasimhulu, and district officials of various departments participated in the videoconference.