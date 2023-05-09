Rajamahendravaram: Officials’ responsibility increased, says Collector Madhavi Latha

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): East Godavari district Collector Madhavi Latha said that solutions are being provided through Spandana programme every Monday for public problems. Now that this programme is in the name of the Chief Minister, responsibility of the officials has increased officials and accountability should also increase, she added.

Along with SP Ch Sudhir Kumar Reddy and public representatives, the Collector participated in the videoconference of ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ programme from the Collectorate here on Tuesday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy started this programme from Tadepalli.

The Collector said that better service should be provided to the people and their problems should be solved with more transparency. It is important to take action at field level towards solving the problems of deserving people. She stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy clarified that showing solution to every problem must be our responsibility. To this extent, monitoring units have been set up at district, division, and mandal centres.

Joint Collector N Tej Bharat, RUDA Chairperson Medapati Sharmila Reddy, DCCB Chairman Akula Veerraju, DRO J Narasimhulu, and district officials of various departments participated in the videoconference.