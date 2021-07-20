Rajamahendravaram: Officials told to be vigilant against dengue outbreak

Rajamahendravaram: Sub Collector Ilakkiya directed the officials to be vigilant in the prevention of seasonal diseases and Covid -19.

Addressing a review meeting, she said that the officials in the Rajamahendravaram Urban and Rural areas should be vigilant and motivate the people on prevention of diseases.

She also directed them to check the dengue outbreak in the city and rural areas which were earlier affected by the vector-borne disease. She suggested the officials to conduct the awareness programmes to prevent the seasonal diseases and Covid-19. She also said that pregnant women should be watched for twenty days after vaccination.

It has been found that at least four cases of dengue are registered in every mandal. They have been recognised and labeled as hotspot areas. She instructed for taking necessary steps to reduce the dengue cases in the urban areas.

She said that the places where dengue cases are registered should be surveyed for eliciting more details regarding such cases. Ilakkiya said that as part of the Navaratnalau – Pedalandariki Illu scheme, 400 houses should be constructed in each mandal.

She also instructed the officials to take steps to provide water, electricity and other infrastructure facilities in YSR Jagananna Colonies immediately.