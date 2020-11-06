Rajamahendravaram: Officials told to work for development of tribal people

Rajamahendravaram: Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Rampachodavaram project officer Praveen Aditya asked the officials of various departments to work for overall development of tribal people in the agency area.Reviewing the implementation of various development works with the officials at his office on Thursday, he said the government is very much particular for the welfare of tribal people and implementing many schemes for them.

ITDA is aimed at welfare of tribal people and it is the duty of every employee and official to work with commitment and dedication in this regard. The officials should initiate steps to collect 500 litres of milk in each mandal for Amul involving womenfolk with the help of Velugu project, he averred.

As many as 389 milch cattle were identified and 498 farmers came forward to extend their cooperation for the development of the dairy, the project officer added. ITDA officials Naidu, Satyanarayana, Suryanarayana and other officials were present.