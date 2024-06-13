Rajamahendravaram: Only Cabinet without Yanamala since 1983

Rajamahendravaram : The new cabinet of the state, which was sworn-in under the leadership of Nara Chandrababu Naidu at the swearing-in ceremony held in Gannavaram on Wednesday, is attracting interest among the political circles on various issues.

This is the sixth cabinet formed under the leadership of TDP since 1983. Above all, the main feature of the cabinet is the absence of senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu in the ministers’ list.

He has been in the Telugu Desam Party ever since its inception. He contested from the Tuni constituency 7 times in 1983, 1985, 1989, 1994, 1999, 2004, and 2009 elections.

Ramakrishnudu won 6 consecutive times from 1983 to 2004 and achieved a double hat-trick, but was defeated by Raja Ashok Babu in the 2009 elections.



In 1983, from the first government of TDP, he was given a post with cabinet status, and Yanamala has set a record as the only leader in TDP who has enjoyed cabinet status for the longest time. He joined the TDP-BJP alliance Cabinet which was led by Nara Chandrababu Naidu as an MLC in 2014. From June 2014 to May 2019, he served as Minister for Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes and Legislative Affairs.



Yanamala, who belongs to the Yadava caste, is currently 73-year-old. After 2009, he avoided direct elections. But as an MLC, he held the responsibilities of a minister. Although he did not announce his retirement directly, his daughter Divya was contested from Tuni as his political successor. She won with a huge majority.

