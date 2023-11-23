Rajamahendravaram: Paddy procurement begins at 169 centres

Rajamahendravaram: Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha inspected paddy purchase process at field-level in the Kondagunturu village of Rajamahendravaram rural on Wednesday.

She inspected Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) at the village, interacted with farmers and expressed satisfaction with the progress of grain procurement during the Kharif season.

Collector said that so far the paddy purchase has started at 169 purchase centres in the district.

She said that paddy purchase centres have been set up at 231 RBKs in the district. Plans are being prepared based on harvests at the field-level and purchase centres are being opened within the respective villages, she added.

The village agricultural assistants and panchayat secretary are visiting villages and creating awareness among the farmers.

Collector examined the records and data entry details in Kondagunturu RBK. The method of checking moisture content and measuring weight was also examined.

Joint Collector N Tej Bharat, Civil Supplies Department District Manager A Kumar, District Agriculture Officer S Madhava Rao, and Tahsildar Pawan Kumar were present. Chilakalapudi Srinu, N Chakra Rao, K Lovaraju, P Nageswara Rao and other farmers spoke to officials.