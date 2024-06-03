Rajamahendravaram: Pensions distributed to 61,000 people at doorstep

Rajamahendravaram: District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that 90 per cent of the targets had been achieved by Saturday night in the distribution of social security pensions.

There are 2, 42, 300 pension beneficiaries in the district.

Among them, 67,810 people were identified under the special category selected for door-to-door delivery.

She said that Rs 17.62 crore have been sent to 61,002 of them till Saturday night. For this, the services of the staff working at the field level have been used.

Pension cash will be deposited directly into the accounts of 1, 74, 490 beneficiaries. She said that they have to deposit Rs 52.35 crore.

Till now Rs 26.03 crore belonging to 83,438 people have been deposited in the bank accounts. The distribution of social security pensions from house-to-house is 90 per cent complete and appropriate steps have been taken immediately for distribution to the rest, she said.