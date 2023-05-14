Rajamahendravaram: Professor K Padmaraju takes charge as Adikavi Nannaya University Vice-Chancellor

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District) : Professor K Padmaraju took charge as the fifth Vice-Chancellor of Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) on Saturday.

Padmaraju was warmly welcomed by the officials, faculty and non-teaching staff when he reached the university. Padmaraju first paid tributes to Nannaya and Dr BR Ambedkar’s statues in the university by garlanding them. Padmaraju signed and assumed responsibility as VC in the presence of in-charge VC Prasadaraju and Registrar T Ashok.

Adikavi Nannaya University Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, Tadepalligudem premises officers, faculty, non-teaching staff, researchers, students, and owners of affiliated colleges felicitated Acharya K Padmaraju with bouquets. Nannaya University officials honored GVR Prasadaraju who served as in-charge V-C and was relieved from the post on Saturday.

VC K Padmaraju said in a meeting with the university staff at the university convention centre that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving the highest priority to education.

He pointed out that spending on education is considered as an investment for the future of the State. He called upon the staff that everyone should strive to provide quality education. He said that he will make full efforts to lead the university on the path of development.

All the staff of the university should work with discipline and the purpose of development, he suggested. University students want to acquire skills and employment opportunities along with education. He promised to solve the staff’s problems with a positive attitude. Later, the video-conference room was opened by VC Padmaraju.