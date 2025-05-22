Rajamahendravaram reclaims Telugu legacy

Rajamahendravaram: The State Cabinet’s approval for reviving the Potti Sriramulu Telugu University campus in Rajamahendravaram has sparked joy and excitement across the Godavari region, especially in the city that has long been recognised as the cultural capital of the state.

State Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh expressed happiness over the decision, calling it a significant step toward restoring the past glory of Telugu language and culture. He noted that the Cabinet had approved the proposal made by the Higher Education Department to issue a notification to set up the university’s headquarters in Rajamahendravaram, as per Section 3 (2) of the Potti Sriramulu Telugu University Act, 1985.

The move comes as part of the government’s plan to shift the Telugu University headquarters from Hyderabad to Andhra Pradesh. According to literary circles, this revival will serve as a “coronation” for the Telugu language in the region. With the reinstatement of the university, it is expected that a Vice-Chancellor, staff, and approximately 35 academic departments and courses will be established at the campus.

The current campus, spread across 20 acres (from the original 45), had fallen into disrepair after the bifurcation of the state in 2014, when the university headquarters moved to Telangana. Government buildings were constructed on about 25 acres of the university land, leaving only a portion of the original site intact. Once a hub for MPhil and PhD programmes, the campus saw a significant decline in activity, especially after some courses were discontinued and retired staff were denied gratuity in 2016–17.

Despite promises made by the previous TDP government in 2019 to upgrade the institution, political changes stalled progress. The neglect of the university during the current administration also drew criticism, with reports stating that land and infrastructure were reallocated due to a drop in student enrolment. Only 5 acres were reportedly considered sufficient for its operations by officials.

Many local literary figures and residents voiced their protests over the decline of the campus, but now, there is renewed hope. With the Cabinet’s approval, the government plans to demolish the old, unused structures and construct new buildings, creating academic and employment opportunities in the region.

Established in 1985 by then Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, the university’s literary campus at Bommuru in Rajamahendravaram was once a renowned centre for advanced studies in Telugu literature and culture. Now, the city and its people hope this long-awaited revival will once again turn it into a beacon of Telugu heritage for future generations.

Meanwhile, Rajamahendravaram City MLA Adireddy Srinivas expressed immense satisfaction over the Cabinet’s approval to re-establish Potti Sriramulu Telugu University with its headquarters in Rajamahendravaram. He termed it a significant achievement in his political journey and a result of persistent efforts.

Speaking to the media, Srinivas recalled that during the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the Telugu University had remained in Hyderabad for over a decade. Wanting to bring it back to AP, he submitted a written request on August 5, 2024, to IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh, asking that the university be headquartered in Rajamahendravaram. Following Minister Lokesh’s suggestion to furnish complete details, the MLA said he submitted all relevant documents and information on September 17, 2024. “It is a matter of pride that the university founded by the late NT Rama Rao is now being revived by his grandson Nara Lokesh,” he remarked. Srinivas added that this move would help restore the city’s stature as the cultural capital of Andhra Pradesh and give a new lease of life to Telugu language, literature, and research.