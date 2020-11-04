X
Rajamahendravaram: Roads in Agency areas to be repaired

Inspecting Gangavaram-Kothapalli road
ITDA Project Officer Paveen Aditya inspecting Gangavaram-Kothapalli road on Wednesday

Rajamahendravaram: Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) project officer Praveen Aditya said all the roads in the agency area will be repaired for smooth running of traffic.

He along with Roads and Buildings department engineers inspected the progress of road works at Kothapalli-Gangavaram village of Gangavarammandal and Pandirimamidi-Chavitidibbalu road.

He expressed displeasure for not completing the road works and directedthe engineers to take up repairs without delay. He alsoasked them to complete the 10 percent of bridge works between Gangavaramand Kothapalli immediately.

The engineers should work with commitment and dedication to maintain the roads properly for the smooth running of traffic in the agency area, he said.

Proper maintenance of roads in the agency area is very important as many tribal habitations are away from the important roads and if proper road facility is not providedthey will face problems, Praveen Aditya said.

