Rajamahendravaram: Room rents reduced at Talupulamma Lova

Rajamahendravaram: Endowments Commissioner has accorded permission to reduce the existing room tariffs of Talupulamma Lova, the abode of Goddess Talupulamma Talli from 20 per cent to 40 per cent. The rooms were not given for rent for seven months during Covid-19 pandemic and to come out from the losses, former temple management increased the room tariffs.

Because of high room tariffs, the devotees who thronged from across the State faced many problems to pay the room tariffs and the devotees used to take rooms nearby Annavaram for which the income from the rooms drastically reduced.

With this, the present temple trust board chairman Bongu Uma Rao and executive officer P Viswanadha Raju requested Endowments Commissioner to reduce the room tariffs, who responded positively.

The temple is having as many as 123 rooms and sheds on the sacred shrine, from which the temple is earning an income of Rs 40 lakh per annum.

As per the orders of Endowments Department, the VIP room rents were reduced to Rs 3,000 from Rs 5,000 (six rooms), the tariff of airconditioned rooms reduced to Rs 2,000 from Rs 3,000(14 rooms), the rents of deluxe rooms also reduced to Rs 600 from Rs 999 (25 rooms) and ordinary room rents also decreased to Rs 400 from Rs 500 (73 rooms).

Speaking to 'The Hans India' here on Monday, temple Executive Officer P Viswanadha Raju said that some new Sevas were introduced in the temple at affordable prices. The cost of Uyala Seva is Rs 50, for Annaprasana and naming ceremony the price is Rs 100. The devotees can avail the Sevas by paying the prices, he averred.

Plans are afoot to provide necessary amenities to the devotees on the hilltop temple and the number of devotees coming to the pilgrim centre are increasing year by year, he added.

Hassle-free darshan provided to the devotees and arrangements are made to prepare pongals (prasadam) on their own, to offer to Goddesses TalupulammaTalli, he averred.