Rajamahendravaram: Senior leader quits Jana Sena

Rajamahendravaram: Jana Sena suffered a setback in East Godavari district as senior leader Meda Gurudatta Prasad resigned from the party. Along with him, another 100 people submitted their resignations. Prasad earlier served as Rajanagaram constituency in-charge. He arranged a meeting in Korukonda with his supporters and had detailed discussions.

Prasad said that he had earlier joined Praja Rajyam Party, which was merged with the Congress later. After Pawan Kalyan launched Jana Sena, he joined it and worked with dedication. He criticised that there was no internal democracy in the Jana Sena party. He said that he had been waiting for the appointment of the chief for 87 days. He alleged that he was removed from the post of constituency in-charge, but he was not informed about that. ‘I could not bear the humiliation and resigned,’ he informed.

Along with Gurudatta Prasad, Jana Sena Korukonda mandal president Mandapaka Srinu, Rajanagaram mandal president Battina Venkanna Dora, vice-president Nagaram Bhanu Shankar, party leaders Adabala Satyanarayana, Kocherla Bobby and 100 others quit JSP.

They clarified that they will soon reveal which party they will join. Meanwhile, the Jana Sena party is receiving a series of blows in Rajanagaram. Recently, Rayapureddy Chinna, party key leader and the MLA candidate in the last election, left Jana Sena. He joined YSRCP. If unpopular leaders take over the party, people will leave the party, Prasad said.