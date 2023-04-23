Rajamahendravaram: Speed up works of Morampudi flyover, officials told

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district) : R&B secretary PS Pradyumna visited Rajamahendravaram on Saturday. He visited the site of the old police quarters at Azad Chowk, Jampet, where it was proposed to take up the construction of the Collectorate.

Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha explained to him the details of the land. It was informed that 7.9 acres of land was available for the construction of buildings for the Collectorate and other departments.

She said that by setting up the Collectorate at the site will ensure its accessibility to people. Pradyumna also inspected the recent repairs on the Rajahmundry-Kovvuru Road-cum-Rail Bridge.

The officials explained to him the details of the works to be undertaken on the occasion marking the golden jubilee of the bridge.

Later, the secretary inspected the works undertaken for the construction of the Morampudi flyover. He asked the officials to complete the construction works as soon as possible.

Joint Collector N Tej Bharat, Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, RDO A Chaitra Varshini, R&B SE Hari Prasad, EE SBV Reddy and others were present.