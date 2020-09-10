Rajamahendravaram: SSA extends help to private teachers

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram has said that Swarnandha Seva Samsta (SSA) is the pride of the cultural capital of the city, which is serving the needyin society for 25 years.

Distributing essential commodity kits and cash to private teachers on the premises of SSS here on Wednesday, he said the organization isin frontline to serve the needy. Even the government also taking theassistance of SSS, mainly during Corona period.

The SSS also extending help to private teachers after completion of 166 daysin its Corona service.

The SSS founder Dr Gubbala Rambabu is a good human being and a service-oriented person and because of that he is serving society settingaside financial problems.

Former MLA RouthuSuryaprakasa Rao said it is not an easy task tocontinue social service without any remarks and SSS founder Dr GubbalaRambabu made it possible with his commitment.

Dr Gubbala Rambabu said essential commodity kits and cashwere distributed to 125 private teachers who are facing problemsduring this Corona period. SSS extended its help to many sections ofpeople and now the organization helped private teachers, he averred.