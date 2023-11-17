Rajamahendravaram: Students told to monitor parents’ health

Rajamahendravaram: Rotary Club of Rajamahendravaram Icons organised a ‘World Diabetes Day’ awareness campaign at Sunkara Bhaskara Rao Municipal Corporation High School here on Thursday. Club President Teegela Raja exhorted students to take responsibility of checking their parents’ BP, sugar and BMI levels.

Professor of the Community Medicine Department of GSL Medical College Dr K Vani Madhavi elaborated on various aspects of Diabetes, BP, and BMI and the imperative need to control intake of sugar, oil, and salt.

President of the Indian Medical Association, Rajamahendravaram Branch Dr YS Guru Prasad the alumni of the school emphasised students to inculcate good habits.

Robbi Sanyasi Rao, Head Master of Sunkara Bhaskara Rao Municipal Corporation High School and others were present.-