Rajamahendravaram: Sudhir Kumar Reddy takes charge as SP

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): East Godavari district SP Ch Sudhir Kumar Reddy assumed full charge on Wednesday. Till now he is holding additional charge as SP of East Godavari district. As part of the recent general transfer, Konaseema district SP Sudhir Kumar Reddy has been transferred to East Godavari.

After taking charge, SP Sudhir said that he is very happy to get the opportunity to serve the people of East Godavari district and thanked the Chief Minister and the DGP for this. He assured of taking special measures to solve the local problems and will focus on actions that disrupt peace and security.

The safety of women and children will be the priority, he said and clarified that he will always be available to people. He said that he will conduct the Spandana programme every Monday in the District Police Office to solve people's problems and anyone can come and meet him directly.