Rajamahendravaram: Swachh Survekshan award to sanitary workers

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram said that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has sanctioned Rs 200 crore for various development works in the city. Bharat Ram along with municipal corporation commissioner Abhishkit Kishore presented Swachh Survekshan awards to sanitary staff and other organisations for their efforts to get 51st rank to the city across the country.



He said steps were taken to make city comes first place in Swachh Survekshan programme among 430 cities in the ensuing year. The city was categorised under one to 10 lakh population for the programme.

The MP said, "Along with Rs 200 crore funds, under national river conservation plan (NRCP) Rs 416 crore was sanctioned from union government for cleaning of River Godavari. To make the citizens to take part in NRCP as partner, the corporation imposed garbage collection tax".

MP Bharat Ram recalled that the Union minister has assured that the city will get smart city status in 2021. Renovation of Gamman India Bridge will start by the end of 2020.