Rajamahendravaram: Top trio with inseparable bond with Telugu Desam Party

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district) : When we mention the leaders, who have made their mark as representatives of the people since the emergence of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1982 and have continued their unbroken association till today, mainly three names will come to mind in the united East Godavari district. Those three are - Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and Chikkala Ramachandra Rao.

When the late NT Rama Rao founded TDP in 1982, his admirers and those attracted by his speeches entered the political arena like a flood. NTR gave utmost priority to youth and MLA tickets were allotted to graduates in particular and were encouraged. All these three were educated and entered the party as youngsters and contested for MLA posts. Another notable point is that these three had entered politics for the first time through TDP.

Among these three, who won as MLAs, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu got a place in the first cabinet. Ramakrishnudu held Minister posts for Finance, Law, Municipal Administration, Cooperation, Commercial taxes, Legislative affairs, etc. He worked as AP Assembly Speaker also. He was the Chairman of Public Accounts Committee when the TDP was in Opposition. He created a record as the person, who held the cabinet position for the longest time during TDP regime.

Ramakrishnudu, who won six times as MLA with Tuni constituency of East Godavari district as his stronghold, had lost the poll only once. After that, he got elected as MLC. He was Politburo member, the highest decision-making body of TDP.

Gorantla Butchaiah Chaudhary won as Rajahmundry MLA in 1983 and 1985 elections. He was defeated in 1989, but in 1994, he won as the MLA again and was appointed as Minister of Civil Supplies in NTR’s cabinet. But later the TDP fell into crisis and power was transferred. But Butchaiah Chowdary remained loyal to NTR till the end. At that time, he disagreed with Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

In the elections held after NTR’s death, Chowdary contested as Rajahmundry MP from NTR Telugu Desam and lost. After that, he came close to Chandrababu and re-entered TDP. He won as Rajahmundry MLA in 1999 but defeated in 2004 and 2009 elections. He won as MP from Rajahmundry rural in 2014. Butchaiah Chowdary was recognised as an unstoppable leader in Rajahmundry city and rural constituencies, played a key role in making TDP a formidable force in Rajahmundry Municipal Corporation elections. His role was crucial in winning in all three elections held for the corporation so far.

Butchaiah Chowdary’s another achievement was the unique organisation of TDP’s Mahanadu in Rajahmundry in 2006. After 2009, he was given membership in TDP’s Politburo. Chaudhary has achieved a rare record as a person, who had contested in every direct election (MLA/ MP) since the party’s inception. He also worked as vice-president of AP State Planning Board from 1985 to 1989.

Chikkala Ramachandra Rao was elected as MLA five times consecutively from Talarevu constituency in 1983, 1985, 1989, 1994 and 1999 elections. He served as Minister twice. In 2012, he contested on behalf of TDP in Ramachandrapuram constituency by-election and lost. He contested Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council elections in 2017 and was elected as an MLC from East Godavari district local bodies quota. Ramachandra Rao also acted as an NTR loyalist when TDP was in crisis. He became close to Chandrababu after NTR’s death. Ramachandra Rao had a good reputation for being modest. Chikkala, who rose from managing a canteen at Kakinada RTC bus stand to a cabinet Minister, is a gentleman, who maintains good relations with everyone.

These leaders, who are known as the trinity of the party, continue to work tirelessly, are an inspiration to all. TDP is going to organise Mahanadu on May 27 and 28 in Rajamahendravaram and the trio are busy in the latest Mahanadu preparations.