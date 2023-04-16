Rajamahendravaram: YSRCP will come to power again, MLA Jakkampudi Raja exudes confidence

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district) : YSRCP East Godavari district president and Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja expressed confidence that the YSR Congress party would come to power once again.

The people's survey launched in the State a week ago in the name of 'Jagananne Ma Bhavishyattu,' revealed that people are fully satisfied with Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule, he said.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he said that 1.4 crore households were visited in the State and a people's survey was conducted on the administration being provided by the government. He said that they asked people who liked the YSRCP government's rule to give missed calls from their mobile phones, and so far more than 64.3L missed calls have come from people.

He said that YSRCP has already got the support of almost 50 per cent of the families in the State. At a time when people were expressing complete satisfaction with Jagan's rule, Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu was indulging in mudslinging against the State government.

Anaparthi MLA Dr S Suryanarayana Reddy said that the welfare schemes implemented by Jagan Mohan Reddy were unprecedented in the country. YSRCP Rajamahendravaram rural convener Chandana Nageswar said that the welfare schemes were being extended to all eligible people. People are appreciating the services provided through the volunteer system in a public and transparent manner.

State Khadi Board vice-chairman P Nirmala, State secretaries Girajala Babu, M Nagendra, Kadiyam mandal party president Stalin, JCS convenors Rajamouli, Vishnumurthy and others participated.