Rajamahendravaram: YSRCP will win all corporations, municipalities

Rajamahendravaram: Former chairman of SC/ST Commission Karem Sivaji on Wednesday alleged that some persons are trying to destabilise YSRCP government in the State as they cannot digest the tremendous response coming to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his welfare schemes.

Addressing the reporters at Press Club along with Mala Mahanadu national president Manga Raju, he said a complaint will be lodged to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) about the plot.

Without naming, he said they are taking up the task with the funds brought from USA to New Delhi in the name of Amaravati, with the help of leader of his caste in New Delhi.

YSRCP will bag allmunicipal corporations and municipalities in the forthcoming municipal elections, he added. The party received tremendous response in panchayat elections because of the ongoing welfare schemes and the same will be repeated in municipal elections.

The BJP government at the Centre is trying to sell steel plant to corporates in the guise of losses and why the government do not sanction Rs 20,000 crore to steel plant to stop privatisation, he questioned. How

the Union government waived loans to the tune of Rs 4 lakh crore taken by Vijay Malya, Nirav Modi and others who intentionally defaulted on loans to the banks.

BJP State president Somu Virraju and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan can get special category status to the State, but they are criticising the State government, he averred.

A massive agitation will be launched, if the BJP government fails to rollback its decision on the privatisation of the steel plant, he warned.