Rajamahendravarm: Police on alert as Maoists celebrate Martyrs Week

Rajamahendravarm: In view of the Maoist Martyrs' week celebrations from July 28 to August 3, the East Godavari district has tightened security in the Chinturu Agency.

With intelligence inputs that the Maoists may indulge in violence during Martyrs' week, the East Godavari district police are on high alert and have deployed CRPF and Greyhounds to avoid any untoward incidents during the week.

Since the Maoists are preparing to observe the Martyrs' week celebrations in Dandakaranya and Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB), the police officials are securing the area and appealing to locals to inform them if they witness any movement of any suspicious person in their locality. Chinturu sub division is adjacent to Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, where Maoists rule the roost.

Chintru ASP G Krishna Kanth told The Hans India that they are taking all precautions to curb the Maoist activities in view of Martyrs' week celebrations in Chinturu Agency. He said that they are conducting vehicle checks in Maoists-hit areas in the agency.

Meanwhile, security has been stepped up in the interior mandals with the police conducting checks at various places including markets and public places. The Rural police have been conducting vehicle checks at several points and inspections at vital installations.

Chinturu circle inspector Yuva Kumar said that the Maoists of Charla–Sabari area kidnapped a minor girl belonging to Venkatapuram in Chinturu mandal on May 17 by threatening her with guns, when her parents went to work to pick beedi leaves. Later, the parents lodged a complaint with the police in June.

When the anti-Maoist police party was making combing operations the girl who was suffering from fever was found by them at Dongala Jaggaram village. The girl was given treatment at the community health centre at Chinturu and later was handed over to her parents.