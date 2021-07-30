Top
Rajampet: AITS R&D Cell hosts webinar on 3D technology

Rajampet: AddWize Wipro 3D Program Director Dr U Chandrasekhar said that if the technology is properly understood and utilised, 3D technology will work wonders in the field of medical mechanical ventilators and electric vehicles.

He said that funding is also available from the Indian government.

He delivered a keynote address on the promotion of industry-institute collaborations during the national online webinar programme organised on Thursday under the auspices of Annamacharya Institute of Technology and Sciences(AITS), Rajampet, Research and Development cell.

