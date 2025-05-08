Rajanna Foundation donates ALS ambulance under CSR initiative

Tirupati: Ina significant boost to public healthcare and education in Chittoor district, Rajanna Foundations, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, has donated an Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance worth Rs 35 lakh and contributed Rs 15 lakh towards the modernisation of a government school in P Kothakota of Puthalapattu constituency.

The new ambulance, equipped with life-saving features including advanced CPR systems, was officially launched on Wednesday at the Chittoor District Government Hospital. District Collector Sumit Kumar inaugurated the facility in the presence of Chittoor MLA Gurajala Jagan Mohan, Puthalapattu MLA K Murali Mohan, Mayor Amudha, Amara Hospitals Managing Director Dr Rama Devi Gourineni, and CHUDA Chairperson Katari Hemalatha.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector said the total CSR contribution of Rs 50 lakh would strengthen both emergency medical services and educational infrastructure in the district. He expressed gratitude to the Rajanna Foundations and partner organisations for their philanthropic support and commitment to regional development.

Chittoor MLA Jagan Mohan noted that the advanced ambulance, provided upon the request of the district administration, would be instrumental in saving lives, especially during critical emergencies. Puthalapattu MLA Murali Mohan emphasised the need for robust emergency services, particularly along the frequently accident-prone national highway between P Kothakota and Chandragiri. Amara Hospitals MD Dr Rama Devi said the ambulance donation reflects their commitment to improving healthcare access in Chittoor, her hometown.