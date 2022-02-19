Rajendranath Reddy takes charge as DGP

Vijayawada: Newly-appointed director general of police (DGP) K V Rajendranath Reddy said stern action would be taken if the government institutions are attacked. "Attacks on the government institutions will be viewed as the attack on the government and revolt against the government," he said. Rajendranath Reddy took charge as the DGP at the state police office on Saturday.

The DGP participated in the farewell programme of the outgoing DGP D Gautam Sawang. Later, addressing the media DGP Rajendranath Reddy said the law and order in the state will be maintained with the support of the people. The protection of women and weaker sections are the priorities of the police department, he added.

Referring to communal and religious incidents, the DGP said the he would ask the police officials to sort out the issues locally with the help of local religious leaders. "Sometimes small incident tend to snowball into major controversies posing a major problem in the state. The police will try to solve the communal issues locally," he said.

He said the police would give priority to the evidence based policing, modern labs and other technologies will be used in investigation. Special attention will be paid to check red sanders smuggling, eradication of ganja cultivation in the agency areas and preventing eve teasing and anti-social elements, he said.

The new DGP said the police would give protection to the lives and properties of the people and instructions would be issued to the circle inspectors and sub-inspectors to discharge their duties in a responsible manner at the ground level.

He said the police department would conduct inquiry into allegations if allegations are levelled against any police officials and proper action would be taken against the errant staff. Rajendranath Reddy said he would try to uphold the image and prestige of the state police and thanked Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy for appointing him as the DGP and felt it is very responsible job.