Rally held to mark Olympics Day

Kurnool: On the occasion of Olympic Day on June 22, a rally was organised in Kurnool on Thursday under the auspices of the District Olympic Association from the Collector’s Office to Kondareddy Buruju.

Hockey and judo competitions were held on the occasion of Olympic Day. Dr Shankar Sharma participated as the chief guest in these competitions held at the outdoor stadium.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that students should participate in sports besides their studies. He said that to get out of loneliness, they should participate in sports. He said that the students should enjoy hockey, which is the national sport of India.

Ramanjaneyulu, Sudheer, Chinna Sunkanna and Praveen were present at the programme.