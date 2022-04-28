  • Menu
Ram Charan fans create ruckus at Durga temple

RRR fame Ram Charan and Director Koratala Siva seeking blessings of Goddess Kanaka Durga at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple on Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Wednesday Photo: Ch Venkata Mastan
RRR fame Ram Charan and Director Koratala Siva seeking blessings of Goddess Kanaka Durga at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple on Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Wednesday Photo: Ch Venkata Mastan

Vijayawada: Chaos prevailed at Sri Kanaka Durga temple on Wednesday as hundreds of fans of film star Ram Charan rushed into temple to have a glimpse of their favourite hero and take a photograph with mobile phones.

The Acharya movie unit visited Sri Kanaka Durga temple to offer prayers on the occasion of the release of the movie on Friday. On receiving information, hundreds of people thronged the temple premises and forcibly gained entry into the temple raising 'Jai Ram Charan' slogans. As a result of unruly crowd, the queue line railings were damaged. It is alleged that lack of coordination between temple authorities and police said to have resulted in the chaos inside the temple.

