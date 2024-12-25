Ram Mohan calls for collective efforts to develop dist

Srikakulam: Civil aviation minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said collective effort of all is essential for development of Srikakulam district. He attended the district development coordination committee meeting here on Tuesday.

On the occasion, he assured to get funds from the Central government for development of the district in various areas. He asked the officials and people’s representatives to prepare an action plan for utilisation of funds in a proper manner.

Ram Mohan Naidu enquired about the fund utilisation under the various Central schemes like Pradhana Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

On the occasion, 20-point programme implementation committee chairman Lanka Dinakar expressed serious concern over non-utilisation of Central government funds allocated to the district under various schemes in the last five years.

He was dissatisfied on return of Rs 230 crore central funds allocated to the district under the MGNREGS due to non-utilisation which is an utter failure of the people’s representatives and officials of the district during last financial year, he pointed out.

He elaborated that the Central government is ready and willing to allocate funds for development of backward districts but on condition that action plan should be clear and funds must be utilised properly. Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appala Naidu, government whip B Ashok, MLAs G Sankar, B Ramana Murthy, K Ravi Kumar and G Sirisha sought funds for development of roads, irrigation, housing for poor, drinking water supply, establishment of agricultural based units, industrial units to arrest migration, etc.,

District collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and joint collector Pharman Ahmad Khan coordinated the meeting on various development issues and on pending projects. Heads of the departments of all 33 departments under direct control of the state government attended the meeting.