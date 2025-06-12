Live
Ram Mohan Naidu responds to flight crash, says monitoring the situation
In the aftermath of the tragic Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has promptly departed for the site. The minister left Vijayawada, cancelling all his scheduled engagements.
Naidu is currently in communication with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Air India, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams concerning the incident.
Describing the Ahmedabad tragedy as shocking, he assured that he is personally overseeing the response efforts. Relief teams are already on the scene, working to address the consequences of the crash.
Taking time X handle, he wrote, "shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families."