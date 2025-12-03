Rama Devi honoured with doctorate

Tirupati: Global Environmental University of America has conferred an honorary Doctorate upon M Rama Devi, recipient of the Bharata Gaurava Award and Chairperson of Little Angels Educational Institutions. School Chairman K. Rajagopal Reddy and Director Dr. Shwetha Reddy congratulated her, expressing their delight over this prestigious recognition.

A distinguished educator for over 44 years, Rama Devi has been instrumental in leading Little Angels Institutions on a path of excellence near Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple.

Society members M. Shekhar Reddy, C. Aravind Reddy, K.R. Sushmitha, M.C. Lakshmi, and several dignitaries extended their wishes.

Her dedicated services as an Honorary Member in Tirupati Science Centre, Tirupati Municipality, Scouts & Guides, and various social initiatives were also appreciated.

The school Principal Y. Padmashri, staff, and teachers felicitated her and conveyed their heartfelt congratulations.