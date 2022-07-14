Ramachandrapuram: Minister Venu Gopala Krishna visits flood-affected areas

Ramachandrapuram(Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District): BC Welfare, Cinematography and I & PR Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna stated that many villages in Konaseema district have submerged in floodwater owing to floods and rain. He said during the next two days floods are likely to increase and hence people should be cautious and follow the guidelines issued by the district administrators.

He visited the flood affected areas by boat from Kotipalli, Masakapalli, Kulla villages in Ramachandrapuram mandal of Konaseema district on Wednesday. He interacted with flood victims and elicited information from them. He told them not to get disheartened as the government will provide all the required help for their safety and protection.

The Minister stated that houses of fishermen living in the areas between Masakapalli and Kulla were totally submerged in floodwater. Hence, he wanted to visit their place and help them from the government side. Stating that as per the information provided by irrigation authorities, floods will increase in a couple of days, he requested the people not to leave their houses. He instructed the officials to provide help to the flood victims. He served meals to flood victims at ZP High School in Kotipalli. Minister Venu stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted meetings with officials on Tuesday and released Rs 2 crore to Konaseema district.