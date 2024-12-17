Ramakrishna Mission honoured with prestigious awards

Rajamahendravaram: Ramakrishna Mission has been recognised for its extensive service across the nation with prestigious awards. The West Bengal Governor’s Pratibha Puraskar and the State Award from the Arunachal Pradesh government were recently conferred, as announced by Swami Parigneyananda Maharaj, President and Secretary of the Ramakrishna Math, Rajamahendravaram, on Monday. Swami Parigneyananda highlighted the achievements of students from Belur’s Vivekananda University, who secured gold, silver, and bronze medals at the All-India Sanskrit Students’ Talent Festival organised by the National Sanskrit University, Tirupati.



Additionally, Viveknagar Ramakrishna Mission School in Agartala was honoured as the Best CBSE School at the national-level.

General Secretary of the Mission Swami Suvirananda revealed that nine new branches of Ramakrishna Math and Mission were inaugurated across various states in the last financial year.