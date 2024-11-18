Ramamurthy Naidu laid to rest with State honours

Tirupati: The final rites of former Chandragiri MLA and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s brother Nara Ramamurthy Naidu, were conducted with State honours on Sunday at his native village Naravaripalle.

Ramamurthy Naidu passed away on Saturday morning due to health complications while undergoing treatment at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad.

On Sunday morning, his mortal remains were airlifted by a special aircraft from Hyderabad to Tirupati Airport and then by road to Naravaripalle. Thousands of grieving family members, close associates, political leaders and the public gathered at CM Chandrababu Naidu’s residence to pay their last respects.

Chandrababu Naidu was visibly emotional, bidding farewell to his younger brother. Accompanying him were his son, Minister Nara Lokesh and other family members, including Ramamurthy Naidu’s wife Indira and sons Rohit and Girish.

The funeral procession began at 2.30 pm, with Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh also taking part as pall-bearers. Thousands of mourners accompanied the procession to the cremation site. The final rites were performed at the family cremation ground, where Ramamurthy Naidu was laid to rest beside his parents, Ammannamma and Kharjura Naidu.

Leaders and admirers remembered Ramamurthy Naidu as a dedicated public servant and a pillar of strength in the Naidu family. His work in Chandragiri constituency and his commitment to public welfare were lauded. The villagers and the people of the constituency have lined up to see the mortal remains of their beloved leader for the last time.

Among the dignitaries paying homage were Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, who visited Naravaripalle and numerous political figures from the Telugu states. Notable attendees included Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasad Rao, MLAs N Amaranatha Reddy, Pulivarthi Nani, K Murali Mohan, B Sudheer Reddy, Gali Bhanuprakash, former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao and several others from TDP, BJP and Jana Sena parties. Celebrities such as Mohan Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Sree Vishnu and Manchu Manoj also paid their respects.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya expressed his condolences, acknowledging Ramamurthy Naidu’s contributions to the development of Chittoor and surrounding areas during his tenure as an MLA.

Earlier, Minister Nara Lokesh reached Tirupati in the morning followed by his father and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu a few hours later. They were received by District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, DIG Shimoshi Bajpayee, SP L Subbarayudu, TTD Chairman BR Naidu, Commissioner N Mourya, MLAs and others.