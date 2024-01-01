Ramkumar Reddy likely to get YSRCP ticket in Venkatagiri

Nellore: Come New Year Venkatagiri constituency will witness lots of twists and turns. Though YSRCP had thought of replacing N Ramkumar Reddy, the candidate finalised by the ruling YSRCP, with Anil Kumar Yadav from Nellore city, the fast paced developments both within the party and among other political parties seem to have pushed the YSRCP into having a second thought.

It is now being speculated that Ramkumar Reddy is likely to get the YSRCP ticket to contest from the constituency.

The ground reality is that the ruling party is still not sure of whether it would be easy victory for them or not. There is good amount of anti-incumbency factor in this constituency and hence the ruling party is making cautious and calculated moves.

The political situation in the constituency had changed after MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy moved closer to the Telugu Desam Party.

In 2019 elections, Ramanarayana Reddy defeated TDP nominee Kurukonda Ramakrishna by a majority of 3,872 votes.

Merger of Rapuru constituency which was represented by Anam Ramanarayana Reddy thrice coupled with sympathy on Y S Rajasekhara Reddy family turned into an advantage for the YSRCP which secured victory in 2019 elections.

TDP leader Kurukonda Ramakrishna who belongs to Kamma community was elected twice in 2009 and 2014 with the support of his community in Balaya Palli and Dakkili mandals and also the support of Venkatagiri Rajas. But he was defeated by YSRCP candidate Anam Ramanarayana Reddy in 2019.

Now the situation is entirely different and the YSRCP is keen on giving ticket to contest polls to party’s Venkatagiri in-charge Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy against TDP candidate Kurukonda Ramakrishna. At present, Ramkumar is the Chairman of Board of Communities Development through Education, Govt of AP.

After the death of his father and former Chief Minister N Janardhan Reddy, Ramkumar entered politics by joining BJP following the initiative taken by former Vice-President Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu. Later, Ramkumar quit the BJP for various reasons.

During a recent media conference, Ramkumar Reddy claimed that he is

going to contest the election from Venkatagiri on the

YSRCP ticket in 2024 Assembly polls as Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had already finalised his candidature.