Achieve quality mango production through integrated pest mgmt: Dr Aditya Panda

Tirupati: A farmer-scientist interaction meeting took place at RASS premises under the "Unnati Mango" project here on Wednesday, aimed at boosting mango production in the district. Supported by the Coca-Cola Foundation, New Delhi, and implemented by RASS, the event focused on Integrated Pest Management (IPM) practices to achieve high-quality, chemical-free mango yields suitable for international export.

Speaking on the occasion, senior manager at the Coca-Cola Foundation, Dr Aditya Panda, emphasised that farmers can secure superior production by integrating IPM techniques, which combine cultural practices, biological controls, and targeted interventions to minimize pests effectively.

RASS General Secretary Dr S Venkataratnam, highlighted ongoing training on integrated crop management and input distribution to enhance yields and farmer incomes, urging adherence to scientific advice.

Chairman of KVK Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu, Dr Nadana Sabapathy, lauded RASS 40-year service across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Odisha, while recommending Krishi Vigyan Kendra guidelines for cost-effective high yields.

Dr. Srinivasulu, Senior Scientist and Head of RASS-KVK, detailed project support including bio-fertilizers, bio-pesticides, bio-fungicides, and micronutrient mixtures to produce export-quality mangoes. KVK scientists Sudhakar and Anil Kumar outlined fruit fly control measures, advising 6-8 Methyl Eugenol pheromone traps per acre and fruit-covering technology during the fruiting stage to combat this major pest, after which dignitaries distributed micronutrient mixtures (Arka Mango Special), Multi-K, bio-fertilizers, bio-insecticides, and fruit fly traps to participants. Ramu Kumar, Sai Chandra Babu Neeraj, around 110 farmers from Chinnagottigallu, Rompicherla, Pulicherla, Yerravaripalem, Pakala, Puttur, Vadamalapeta, and Ramachandrapuram mandals were participated.