Rampachodavaram: Rashtriya Ekta Diwas rally today

Rampachodavaram(ASR District): Alluri Sitarama Raju District Collector Sumeet Kumar said that as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) rally will be organised on Monday in Paderu on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti. He said the rally will start at 7 am from Talarisingh junction in Paderu to Ambedkar junction via ITDA.

The officials of government departments, public representatives, students of schools and colleges, representatives of voluntary organisations and people from all walks of life were requested to participate in this unity rally.

The Collector requested to organise Rashtriya Ekta Divas rallies on Patel Jayanti with the participation of people from all sections at ward, panchayat and mandal levels.

He gave a call to all the graduates of the district to register as voters for the Uttarandhra graduate MLC elections.

He said that despite large number of graduates in the district, voter registration is low.

Graduates can register as voters by submitting Form-18 before November 7, he said.