Ramudu selected for INSA visiting scientist programme

Vijayawada: Dr Illa Ravi, Principal of Dr Lakkireddy Hanimi Reddy Government Degree College (LHRGDC), Mylavaram in the NTR district, revealed that Dr J Ramudu, Head of the Department of Botany, has been selected for the prestigious Indian National Science Academy (INSA) visiting scientist programme.

He said in a statement here on Saturday that as part of the fellowship, Dr Ramudu would spend one month at the Department of Plant Sciences, University of Hyderabad, where he would conduct collaborative research utilising advanced laboratory facilities. Dr Ramudu is currently engaged in research on South Indian orchids, and this programme would provide significant support to his ongoing work, he added. Furthermore, he stated that the fellowship provides a monthly grant of Rs 30,000, along with travel allowances. Principal Dr Illa Ravi remarked that such opportunities would help rural government degree colleges engage in high-level research activities on par with universities and national institutes.

In this connection, faculty members of the college congratulated Dr Ramudu for receiving this recognition. They expressed hope that his achievement would inspire students and colleagues to pursue advanced research.