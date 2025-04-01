Ramzan celebrated in Prakasam dist

Ongole: The Muslim fraternity in the erstwhile Prakasam district celebrated the Eid-ul-Fitr, the Ramzan festival, in fervor and gaiety with prayers to Allah, to bestow the world freedom from diseases and sadness.

The Eidgahs at Ongole, Kanigiri, Darsi, Singarayakonda, Markapuram, and other places witnessed thousands of devotees joining the Imams and Khateebs in reading out ‘Takbir’, heard ‘Bayan’ and participated in the Fitr prayers. They prayed to the God Almighty to bestow humankind with peace and prosperity and help the younger generations flourish with abundant health and wealth.

The children and youth applied Surma to the eyes as a continuation of the tradition and exchanged Eid Milap gestures like musafa and hugs in love and respect. The Muslim families who quit the ‘Roza’ on Ramzan shared ‘Sheer Korma and Biryani’ with their neighbors and friends from Hindus and wished that they live in harmony forever.