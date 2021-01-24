Ranga Janardhan takes charge as VC of JNTU-A

Anantapur: Prof G Ranga Janardhan has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor of the JNT University, Anantapur by the Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandran. He took charge as vice-chancellor in his chambers at a simple function to mark the occasion on Saturday.

Prof Ginka Ranga Janardhana was born on June 23, 1964 at Tadipatri town in Anantapur district. His school and Intermediate education was at Government Junior College, New Town, Anantapur and pursued B Tech in mechanical engineering from JNTU College of Engineering, Anantapur. He pursued his Master of Engineering at PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore, Ph D from JNT University, Hyderabad and Post-Doctoral Fellowship from Hoseo University, South Korea. He joined in JNTU College of Engineering, Anantapur as lecturer in November 1992 and later he was promoted as Associate Professor and Professor. He was actively involved in various academic and administrative activities and worked in various capacities in JNTU Hyderabad and JNTU Kakinada. He worked as Principal, University College of Engineering, JNTU-K Campus, Vizianagaram; Director, Institute of Science and Technology; Director, Foreign University Relations; Director, University Games & Sports Activities at JNTU Kakinada. He also worked as Officer in-charge of Academic Sections, Head of Mechanical Engineering Department, Additional Controller of Examinations at JNTU Hyderabad. Earlier to JNTU, he served in Southern Railways for two years. Prof Ranga Janardhan has attended technical and management courses at IIT Kanpur and IIM Bangalore. Presently he is working as Member, Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission.